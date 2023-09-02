On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 28 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .257.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 77th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 81 of 120 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (16.7%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (13.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .249 AVG .264 .310 OBP .304 .498 SLG .434 29 XBH 22 12 HR 9 38 RBI 32 50/19 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings