The No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (0-0) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is North Carolina vs. South Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: South Carolina 35, North Carolina 27
  • North Carolina won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite last season (66.7%).
  • The Tar Heels had a record of 6-3 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter last year (66.7%).
  • South Carolina was an underdog eight times last season and won four of those games.
  • Last season, the Gamecocks won four of their eight games when they were the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: South Carolina (+2.5)
  • North Carolina had six wins in 14 games against the spread last year.
  • The Tar Heels won twice ATS (2-6-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater last season.
  • Against the spread, South Carolina was 7-5-1 last season.
  • Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Gamecocks went 4-4 last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (63.5)
  • North Carolina played six games with over 63.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last season.
  • North Carolina played in five games last year where they and their opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 3.1 more points per game (66.6) a season ago than this game's total of 63.5 points.

Splits Tables

North Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 63.5 61.6 66.1
Implied Total AVG 36.9 37.6 35.8
ATS Record 6-7-1 3-5-0 3-2-1
Over/Under Record 6-8-0 4-4-0 2-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-3 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 0-2 3-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54 55.2 52.2
Implied Total AVG 34.1 36.4 30.4
ATS Record 7-5-1 4-3-1 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 8-5-0 5-3-0 3-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

