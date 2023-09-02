The Arizona Wildcats (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona struggled defensively, ranking ninth-worst in the FBS (467.8 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 20th-best on the other side of the ball, averaging 462.4 yards per game. Northern Arizona ranked 65th in total offense (374.1 yards per game) and 95th in total defense (415.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Northern Arizona vs. Arizona Key Statistics (2022)

Northern Arizona Arizona 374.1 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 462.4 (39th) 415.2 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.8 (116th) 106.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144 (72nd) 267.6 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.4 (6th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 21 (98th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders (2022)

RJ Martinez completed 64.6% of his passes and threw for 2,883 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Draycen Hall racked up two rushing touchdowns on 49.9 yards per game last season. Hall was also productive in the passing game, tallying 48 catches and one touchdown over the course of the year.

George Robinson rushed for 232 yards last season.

Coleman Owen was targeted 6.4 times per game and collected 698 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Hendrix Johnson grabbed five touchdowns and had 669 receiving yards (60.8 ypg) in 2022.

Jamal Glaspie worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 429 receiving yards (39.0 ypg) last season.

Arizona Stats Leaders (2022)

Last season Jayden de Laura had 3,685 passing yards (307.1 per game), a 62.5% completion percentage, 25 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also added 122 rushing yards on 74 carries with four rushing TDs (averaging 10.2 rushing yards per game).

Last season, Michael Wiley rushed for 771 yards on 113 attempts (64.3 yards per game) and scored eight times. Wiley also collected 36 catches for 349 yards and three scores.

D.J. Williams churned out 376 yards on 60 carries (31.3 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Dorian Singer grabbed 66 passes (on 100 targets) for 1,105 yards (92.1 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Jacob Cowing also impressed receiving last season. He collected 84 receptions for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns. He was targeted 119 times.

Tetairoa McMillan hauled in 39 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 58.5 yards per game last season.

