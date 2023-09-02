In the contest between the Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Volunteers to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Tennessee vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Tennessee vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-28) Under (55.5) Tennessee 47, Virginia 7

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Tennessee Betting Info (2022)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 98.0%.

The Volunteers put together a 10-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Tennessee did not lose ATS (3-0) as a 28-point or greater favorite last season.

Last season, seven of Volunteers games went over the point total.

The point total average for Tennessee games last season was 64.7, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia Betting Info (2022)

The Cavaliers have a 6.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers covered four times in 10 games with a spread last year.

Last year, just two Cavaliers games hit the over.

Virginia games averaged 52.3 total points last season, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Volunteers vs. Cavaliers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 46.1 22.8 55.3 21.7 36.2 26 Virginia 17 24 19 24.5 14 23.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.