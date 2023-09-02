Tommy Pham -- with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the hill, on September 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .258.

Pham has picked up a hit in 58.0% of his 100 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.0% of those games.

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (12.0%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this year (35 of 100), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 38 .271 AVG .228 .314 OBP .310 .417 SLG .398 5 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 10/2 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 7

Orioles Pitching Rankings