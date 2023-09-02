The UCLA Bruins (0-0) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) will face each other at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pasadena, California
  • Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24
  • UCLA went 6-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -700 or shorter last year, the Bruins had a record of 3-1 (75%).
  • Coastal Carolina won two of the five games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Chanticleers played as an underdog of +500 or more once last season and won that game.
  • The Bruins have an 87.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UCLA (-15.5)
  • UCLA had six wins in 13 games against the spread last season.
  • The Bruins went 3-3 as 15.5-point favorites or more last season.
  • Coastal Carolina's record against the spread last year was 4-8-1.
  • The Chanticleers didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 15.5-point or more underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (66.5)
  • UCLA played six games with over 66.5 total points, its current matchup's total, last year.
  • UCLA played in three games last season where they combined with their opponent to score more than 66.5 points.
  • The two teams averaged a combined 1.8 more points per game (68.3) a season ago than this matchup's total of 66.5 points.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 64.3 64.4 64
Implied Total AVG 39.8 40.2 38.8
ATS Record 6-7-0 4-5-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 10-3-0 6-3-0 4-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-2 3-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-1 0-1

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.9 60.1 57.4
Implied Total AVG 34.2 35.6 32.7
ATS Record 4-8-1 2-4-1 2-4-0
Over/Under Record 8-5-0 4-3-0 4-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-1 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-0 1-3

