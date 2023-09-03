Alek Thomas vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .241 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Thomas has gotten a hit in 48 of 91 games this season (52.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (18.7%).
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this season (25.3%), Thomas has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (3.3%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.8%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.274
|AVG
|.213
|.315
|OBP
|.256
|.444
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|30/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
