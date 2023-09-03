Christian Walker vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 132 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 64 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 132 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (26 of 132), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 54 games this season (40.9%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (44.7%), including eight multi-run games (6.1%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|66
|.274
|AVG
|.267
|.351
|OBP
|.344
|.549
|SLG
|.498
|34
|XBH
|30
|15
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|46
|54/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
