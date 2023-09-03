The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 132 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 64 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 11th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 132 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.0% of those games.

He has homered in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (26 of 132), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 54 games this season (40.9%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (44.7%), including eight multi-run games (6.1%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 66 .274 AVG .267 .351 OBP .344 .549 SLG .498 34 XBH 30 15 HR 14 43 RBI 46 54/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings