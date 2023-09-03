Sunday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (84-51) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (14-6, 3.32 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Jack Flaherty (8-8, 4.73 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 35 out of the 56 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona is 23-12 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 58.3% chance to win.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 634 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks' 4.65 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule