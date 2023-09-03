Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Zac Gallen, who is starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +115 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have compiled a 35-21 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Arizona has a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 136 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-70-7).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 6-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 34-33 24-25 46-41 47-47 23-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.