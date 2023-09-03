Corbin Carroll and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles play at Chase Field on Sunday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Diamondbacks vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (14-6) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

He has 17 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Gallen has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 28 chances this season.

The 28-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.32), ninth in WHIP (1.096), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 28 5.1 9 6 6 3 3 vs. Rangers Aug. 22 6.0 7 1 1 11 1 at Padres Aug. 17 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Padres Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 8 1 at Twins Aug. 6 7.0 4 2 2 8 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 132 hits with 26 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 40 stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.363/.520 on the season.

Carroll has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Aug. 29 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 132 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 55 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .270/.347/.523 on the season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Dodgers Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Aug. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 22 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 72 walks and 64 RBI (137 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .274/.366/.424 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 124 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 48 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.327/.489 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Sep. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 28 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0

