Geraldo Perdomo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 111 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 111), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season (48 of 111), with two or more runs eight times (7.2%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.294
|.350
|OBP
|.386
|.374
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|38/28
|K/BB
|30/24
|10
|SB
|6
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Orioles allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.73 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
