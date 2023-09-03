Ketel Marte vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Jack Flaherty) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 71.7% of his 127 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (15.7%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 44 games this season (34.6%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this year (61 of 127), with two or more runs 18 times (14.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.300
|AVG
|.250
|.378
|OBP
|.334
|.489
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|40
|41/29
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (8-8) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.