Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.
- He ranks 85th in batting average, 121st in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.
- In 66.9% of his 121 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (16.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (44 of 121), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles
- Click Here for Tommy Pham
- Click Here for Corbin Carroll
- Click Here for Geraldo Perdomo
- Click Here for Christian Walker
- Click Here for Alek Thomas
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.264
|.305
|OBP
|.304
|.489
|SLG
|.434
|29
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|32
|51/19
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.73, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.