On Sunday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks.

He ranks 85th in batting average, 121st in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

In 66.9% of his 121 games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 121 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 20 of them (16.5%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.2% of his games this year, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season (44 of 121), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 59 .244 AVG .264 .305 OBP .304 .489 SLG .434 29 XBH 22 12 HR 9 38 RBI 32 51/19 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

