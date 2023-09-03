The Phoenix Mercury (9-27), on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to break a 14-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (18-19).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-8) 159 -325 +260
BetMGM Lynx (-7.5) 158.5 -300 +240
PointsBet Lynx (-7.5) 160.5 -350 +240
Tipico Lynx (-3.5) 161.5 -165 +130

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx have put together a 19-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury are 13-22-0 ATS this year.
  • Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • Lynx games have gone over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.
  • Mercury games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this year.

