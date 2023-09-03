Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .189 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

In 42.6% of his 61 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 games this season (29.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Orioles

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 26 .214 AVG .161 .358 OBP .247 .276 SLG .391 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 23/22 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings