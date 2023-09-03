Pavin Smith vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Pavin Smith -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Read More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .189 with five doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- In 42.6% of his 61 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 61), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18 games this season (29.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|26
|.214
|AVG
|.161
|.358
|OBP
|.247
|.276
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|23/22
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.04 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.73 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday, Aug. 27 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.73 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
