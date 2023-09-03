Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is batting .254 with 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Pham has gotten a hit in 58 of 101 games this season (57.4%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (20.8%).

In 12 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Pham has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

Orioles Pitching Rankings