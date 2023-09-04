Alek Thomas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alek Thomas (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.
- In 52.2% of his games this year (48 of 92), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.6%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Thomas has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (34.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.266
|AVG
|.213
|.307
|OBP
|.256
|.432
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|31/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.66).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lambert (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
