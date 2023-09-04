After batting .267 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Peter Lambert) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in total hits (133) this season while batting .271 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 10th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 84 of 133 games this year (63.2%), including 37 multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has homered in 20.3% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven in a run in 55 games this season (41.4%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .276 AVG .267 .352 OBP .344 .561 SLG .498 35 XBH 30 16 HR 14 44 RBI 46 54/26 K/BB 53/29 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings