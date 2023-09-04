Corbin Carroll vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corbin Carroll and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 134 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.7% of his games in 2023 (23 of 130), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 71 games this year (54.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.284
|AVG
|.284
|.358
|OBP
|.370
|.531
|SLG
|.520
|30
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|31
|52/25
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.66).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
