Corbin Carroll and his .452 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (88 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 134 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 19th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 86 of 130 games this year (66.2%) Carroll has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.7% of his games in 2023 (23 of 130), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 71 games this year (54.6%), including multiple runs in 23 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 62 .284 AVG .284 .358 OBP .370 .531 SLG .520 30 XBH 28 12 HR 12 34 RBI 31 52/25 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Rockies Pitching Rankings