Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (10-6) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have won 35, or 61.4%, of the 57 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has played as favorites of -250 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Arizona has scored 639 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule