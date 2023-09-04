Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and starter Peter Lambert on Monday at 4:10 PM ET at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 61.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (35-22).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-70-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-34 34-33 24-26 46-41 47-48 23-19

