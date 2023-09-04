Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Monday at Chase Field against Peter Lambert, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball with 151 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (639 total).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 141 1/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.

Kelly has 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will aim to last five or more innings for his 24th straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 24 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Dodgers L 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles W 4-2 Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles L 7-3 Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies - Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Slade Cecconi Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele

