The Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) and Colorado Rockies (50-86) square off on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-6) versus the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ARID
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (10-6, 3.44 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-5, 4.95 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

  • Kelly (10-6) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 25th start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed 12 hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • The 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 24 games.
  • In 24 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.
  • Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.
  • He has made 24 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Merrill Kelly vs. Rockies

  • The Rockies have scored 601 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 135 home runs, 25th in the league.
  • The Rockies have gone 11-for-46 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI in 12 innings this season against the right-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

  • The Rockies will send Lambert (3-5) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
  • Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.
  • Lambert will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.3 innings per outing).
  • In seven of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Peter Lambert vs. Diamondbacks

  • He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 13th in the league with 639 total runs scored while batting .253 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 151 home runs (19th in the league).
  • Lambert has a 3.37 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Diamondbacks this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

