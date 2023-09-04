Gabriel Moreno vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 50 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has driven home a run in 29 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 23 of 86 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.315
|AVG
|.250
|.361
|OBP
|.293
|.399
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|26
|32/12
|K/BB
|32/8
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.66 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
