Gabriel Moreno and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .283 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 50 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has driven home a run in 29 games this year (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 7.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 23 of 86 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 39 .315 AVG .250 .361 OBP .293 .399 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 15 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings