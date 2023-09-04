Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Read More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 112 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 112), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 112 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.240
|AVG
|.294
|.348
|OBP
|.386
|.371
|SLG
|.412
|15
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|23
|40/28
|K/BB
|30/24
|10
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.66).
- The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.
