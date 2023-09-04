The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.296 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .267 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 112 games this year, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.

He has homered in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 112), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has an RBI in 30 of 112 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .240 AVG .294 .348 OBP .386 .371 SLG .412 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 19 RBI 23 40/28 K/BB 30/24 10 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings