Ketel Marte -- batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 36th in slugging.

In 92 of 128 games this year (71.9%) Marte has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).

In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (47.7%), including 18 games with multiple runs (14.1%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 64 .299 AVG .250 .376 OBP .334 .485 SLG .464 24 XBH 26 9 HR 12 30 RBI 40 42/29 K/BB 51/30 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings