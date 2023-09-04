Ketel Marte vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 31st and he is 36th in slugging.
- In 92 of 128 games this year (71.9%) Marte has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (26.6%).
- In 15.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 61 times this season (47.7%), including 18 games with multiple runs (14.1%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|64
|.299
|AVG
|.250
|.376
|OBP
|.334
|.485
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|12
|30
|RBI
|40
|42/29
|K/BB
|51/30
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.66).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Lambert (3-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.95 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
