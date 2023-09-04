The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .256 with 29 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 118th and he is 38th in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (82 of 122), with multiple hits 28 times (23.0%).

In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (46 of 122), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (45 of 122), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .249 AVG .264 .308 OBP .304 .507 SLG .434 31 XBH 22 13 HR 9 39 RBI 32 52/19 K/BB 35/10 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings