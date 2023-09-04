Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .256 with 29 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 81st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 118th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this year (82 of 122), with multiple hits 28 times (23.0%).
- In 21 games this season, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this year (46 of 122), with two or more RBI 16 times (13.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (45 of 122), with two or more runs eight times (6.6%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|59
|.249
|AVG
|.264
|.308
|OBP
|.304
|.507
|SLG
|.434
|31
|XBH
|22
|13
|HR
|9
|39
|RBI
|32
|52/19
|K/BB
|35/10
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.66 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 200 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert (3-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.95, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
