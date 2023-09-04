The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.

Pham has had a hit in 58 of 101 games this season (57.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (11.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 38 .250 AVG .228 .291 OBP .310 .385 SLG .398 5 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 13/2 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings