Today, the slate at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the US Open features four matches in the round of 16, including a matchup between Daniil Medvedev (No. 3 ranking) and Alex de Minaur (No. 13).

US Open Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: September 4

Watch on Fubo! Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch the US Open Today - September 4

Match Round Match Time Jack Draper vs. Andrey Rublev Round of 16 12:15 PM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Arnaldi Round of 16 1:15 PM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex de Minaur Round of 16 4:00 PM ET Alexander Zverev vs. Jannik Sinner Round of 16 8:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Medvedev vs. de Minaur

Medvedev is 50-11 on the year, with five tournament wins.

de Minaur has come out on top in one tournament this year, putting up an overall 33-17 record.

In his 61 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Medvedev has played an average of 23.2 games.

Medvedev has played 38 matches on hard courts so far this year, and 21.1 games per match.

Medvedev has won 32.8% of his return games so far this year, and 83.3% of his service games.

de Minaur has averaged 23 games per match in his 50 matches played so far this year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.9% of games.

de Minaur has played 31 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 23.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 56.0% of games.

de Minaur is 455-for-573 in service games (to compile a winning percentage of 79.4%) and 177-for-579 in return games (30.6%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Ben Shelton Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 16 Frances Tiafoe Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 Round of 16 Taylor Fritz Dominic Stephan Stricker 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 16 Novak Djokovic Borna Gojo 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 Round of 16

