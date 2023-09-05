Alek Thomas -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .235.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.7% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .259 AVG .213 .299 OBP .256 .420 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 16 RBI 10 32/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

