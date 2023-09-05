Alek Thomas vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Alek Thomas -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .235.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 51.6% of his 93 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 93), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 34.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.259
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.256
|.420
|SLG
|.342
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|10
|32/7
|K/BB
|39/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (5-14) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 5.18 ERA ranks 49th, 1.472 WHIP ranks 49th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
