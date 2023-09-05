The Arizona Cardinals are +40000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of September 5.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three away from home.

When favored last season Arizona recorded only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, hauling in 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Zaven Collins collected 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 16 games last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

