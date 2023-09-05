Christian Walker vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- batting .300 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .271 with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 85 of 134 games this season (63.4%), with multiple hits on 37 occasions (27.6%).
- He has gone deep in 27 games this season (20.1%), homering in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
- Walker has an RBI in 55 of 134 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (45.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.276
|AVG
|.267
|.350
|OBP
|.344
|.556
|SLG
|.498
|35
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|14
|44
|RBI
|46
|54/26
|K/BB
|53/29
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (5-14) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 5-14 with a 5.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.