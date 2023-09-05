Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 135 hits and an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .527. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.

In 87 of 131 games this year (66.4%) Carroll has had a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (29.8%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 46 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 71 of 131 games this year, and more than once 23 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .283 AVG .284 .356 OBP .370 .534 SLG .520 31 XBH 28 12 HR 12 35 RBI 31 53/25 K/BB 52/26 15 SB 25

Rockies Pitching Rankings