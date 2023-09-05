Tuesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) and the Colorado Rockies (50-87) clashing at Chase Field (on September 5) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (5-14) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 36 out of the 58 games, or 62.1%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has a record of 6-1 when favored by -210 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Arizona has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 643 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule