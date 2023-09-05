Corbin Carroll and Charlie Blackmon will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies square off at Chase Field on Tuesday, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +170 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-210). The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -210 +170 9 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been favored on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've gone 36-22 in those games.

Arizona has gone 6-1 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Arizona has played in 138 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-71-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-34 34-33 25-26 46-41 48-48 23-19

