The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Elehuris Montero on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB play with 151 total home runs.

Arizona is 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (643 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.341).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (1-7) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Pfaadt is looking to pick up his fourth quality start of the year.

Pfaadt has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this year heading into this game.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ryan Pepiot 9/1/2023 Orioles W 4-2 Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles L 7-3 Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies - Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Slade Cecconi Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks

