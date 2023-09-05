On Tuesday, September 5, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (50-87) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+170). A 9-run total has been set in the game.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (1-7, 6.21 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (5-14, 5.18 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 58 times and won 36, or 62.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 45 wins in the 121 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 10-39 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 14th 3rd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

