Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on September 5, 2023
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 135 hits with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs, 51 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 40 bases.
- He's slashing .284/.363/.527 on the year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 134 hits with 34 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 55 walks. He has driven in 90 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .271/.347/.526 on the year.
- Walker heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs and three RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 3
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 2
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 28 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (123 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.331/.453 so far this season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ezequiel Tovar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Tovar Stats
- Ezequiel Tovar has 125 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .256/.290/.423 on the season.
Tovar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.