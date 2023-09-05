On Tuesday, Emmanuel Rivera (hitting .000 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera has 12 doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Rivera has gotten a hit in 37 of 69 games this year (53.6%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (24.6%).

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rivera has driven in a run in 19 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .255 AVG .270 .272 OBP .336 .345 SLG .391 6 XBH 10 2 HR 2 7 RBI 17 24/3 K/BB 27/12 0 SB 0

