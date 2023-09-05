Evan Longoria vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .232 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (31 of 62), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has had at least one RBI in 29.0% of his games this year (18 of 62), with more than one RBI five times (8.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (33.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.287
|.538
|SLG
|.389
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|33/8
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (5-14) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 140 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (5.18), 49th in WHIP (1.472), and 51st in K/9 (5.7).
