The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .284.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 25 times.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (8.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (34.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (6.9%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (27.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 39 .315 AVG .250 .360 OBP .293 .397 SLG .441 9 XBH 14 1 HR 6 16 RBI 26 32/12 K/BB 32/8 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings