The Phoenix Mercury (9-28), on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Footprint Center, will try to stop an eight-game losing stretch when hosting the Washington Mystics (17-20). This game is at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -298 +240
BetMGM Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -275 +220
PointsBet Mystics (-7.5) 154.5 -350 +240
Tipico Mystics (-5.5) 156.5 -260 +200

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 20 times.
  • The Mercury have covered 13 times in 36 games with a spread this season.
  • Washington has covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Phoenix has been an underdog by 7.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in six of those games.
  • The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 36 times this season.
  • In the Mercury's 36 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

