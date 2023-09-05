As they prepare for a game against the Washington Mystics (17-20), the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, September 5 at Footprint Center.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury's last game was an 86-73 loss to the Lynx on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ariel Atkins Out Nose 12 3.2 2.4 Shakira Austin Out Hip 10 7 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 3.6 0.7 0.7

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner tops the Mercury in scoring (17.8 points per game), and averages 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (second in the WNBA).

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gets the Mercury 10.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. She also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sug Sutton is the Mercury's top assist person (4.5 per game), and she averages 7.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her 10th in the league.

Brianna Turner is the Mercury's top rebounder (6.4 per game), and she delivers 3.5 points and 1.3 assists.

Mercury vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -7.5 154.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.