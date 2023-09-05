The WNBA schedule on Tuesday includes Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (17-20) visiting Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) at Footprint Center, with the matchup tipping at 10:00 PM ET.

In Washington's last game, it lost to Los Angeles 72-64. The Mystics were led by Sykes, who finished with 14 points and two blocks, and Myisha Hines-Allen, with 11 points and seven rebounds. Phoenix is coming into this game having lost to Minnesota 86-73 in their last outing. Moriah Jefferson led the team with 32 points and four assists.

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mystics (-250 to win)

Mystics (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+200 to win)

Mercury (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Mystics (-6.5)

Mystics (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury are the worst squad in the league in points scored (76.5 per game) and seventh in points conceded (83.8).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.7 per game) and fourth in rebounds allowed (33.9).

This season the Mercury are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 19.1 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in committing them (15 per game). And it is second-worst in forcing them (12.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.7). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 32.5%.

In 2023 Phoenix is sixth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.6%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

At home the Mercury average 79.2 points per game, 5.4 more than on the road (73.8). On defense they allow 79.6 points per game at home, 8.3 less than on the road (87.9).

Phoenix collects more rebounds per game at home (32) than away (29.5), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.7) than away (35.1).

The Mercury pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (19.4) than away (18.7).

This season Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) than on the road (14.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.9) than on the road (12.5).

At home the Mercury make 6.9 treys per game, 0.3 more than away (6.6). They shoot 32% from beyond the arc at home, 1.2% lower than on the road (33.2%).

At home, Phoenix concedes 6.7 treys per game, 1.8 fewer than away (8.5). It allows 33.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 5.3% lower than on the road (39.1%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won six out of the 29 games, or 20.7%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Mystics are 3-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +200 or more on the moneyline.

Phoenix has beaten the spread 13 times in 36 games.

As a 6.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix is 6-10 against the spread.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 33.3% chance to win.

