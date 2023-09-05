The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while batting .254.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 57.8% of his games this year (59 of 102), with more than one hit 21 times (20.6%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 38 .250 AVG .228 .288 OBP .310 .375 SLG .398 5 XBH 12 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 15/2 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings