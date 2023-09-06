The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .234 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 24.5% of his games this year, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 3.2%.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season (32 of 94), with two or more runs eight times (8.5%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .257 AVG .213 .297 OBP .256 .417 SLG .342 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 16 RBI 10 32/7 K/BB 39/8 2 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings