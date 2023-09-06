Corbin Carroll vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 135 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 87 of 132 games this year (65.9%), including 39 multi-hit games (29.5%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 71 of 132 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|62
|.281
|AVG
|.284
|.355
|OBP
|.370
|.530
|SLG
|.520
|31
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|31
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/26
|15
|SB
|25
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.62).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Flexen (1-6) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.89 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .320 to opposing hitters.
