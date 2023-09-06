Wednesday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) and the Colorado Rockies (51-87) squaring off at Chase Field (on September 6) at 3:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Diamondbacks.

The probable pitchers are Zach Davies (2-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-6) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 36, or 61%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 6-2 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 645 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule