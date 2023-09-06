Zach Davies and Chris Flexen are the projected starters when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies square off on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB play with 151 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Arizona's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (645 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 15th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.339).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Davies (2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Davies has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies will look to extend a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per outing).

In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Orioles W 4-2 Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin 9/2/2023 Orioles L 7-3 Home Slade Cecconi Kyle Bradish 9/3/2023 Orioles L 8-5 Home Zac Gallen Jack Flaherty 9/4/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Peter Lambert 9/5/2023 Rockies L 3-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Freeland 9/6/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chris Flexen 9/7/2023 Cubs - Away Slade Cecconi Javier Assad 9/8/2023 Cubs - Away Zac Gallen Jameson Taillon 9/9/2023 Cubs - Away Merrill Kelly Justin Steele 9/10/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Pfaadt Kyle Hendricks 9/11/2023 Mets - Away Zach Davies José Quintana

